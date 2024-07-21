Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Down 2.5 %

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.15.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

