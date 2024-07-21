Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $53.64 Consensus PT from Analysts

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.64.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. Baird R W raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.46% and a negative net margin of 69.67%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,934 shares of company stock worth $1,180,156 in the last 90 days. 22.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.