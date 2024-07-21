Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,885 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $48.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.19. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

