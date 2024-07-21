Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,188 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 318,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 123,966 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.00%.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,335.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SBRA. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

