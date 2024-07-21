Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,338 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of MTN stock opened at $180.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.14 and a fifty-two week high of $254.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.78.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,330.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $201.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTN

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.