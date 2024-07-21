Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Flywire worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Flywire alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,517,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,646 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Flywire by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after buying an additional 99,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 115,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $35.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FLYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flywire from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Flywire

Flywire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.