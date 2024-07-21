Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of EastGroup Properties worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 24.2% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $187.60 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $189.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

