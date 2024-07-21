Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of STAG Industrial worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on STAG. Wedbush began coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

STAG Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.00%.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares in the company, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

