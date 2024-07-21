Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Macerich worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAC opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.59%.

In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,330. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doug J. Healey bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,002.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

