Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,874 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.26% of indie Semiconductor worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,914.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,831.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,744 shares of company stock worth $2,589,348 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

INDI opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $9.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

