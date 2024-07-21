Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,230 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $114,207,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,457 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,012 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,138,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,959.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,373,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.95 per share, with a total value of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

