Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.92 Million Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,261,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,732,000 after buying an additional 2,459,702 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,936,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,087,000 after buying an additional 2,101,325 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,205,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,081,000 after buying an additional 2,517,012 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after buying an additional 2,486,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,165,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.07 and a beta of 1.84. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $24.88.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 956,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,802,431.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $426,834.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,231.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 956,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,802,431.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597,802 shares of company stock valued at $32,145,874. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

