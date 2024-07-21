Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Repligen worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

Repligen stock opened at $123.81 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.94 per share, with a total value of $201,778.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

