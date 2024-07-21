Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.40 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $5,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in AptarGroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,118,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $145.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.71 and a 1 year high of $151.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,337.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 825 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $121,085.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,976. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

