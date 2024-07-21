Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

NYSE:TM opened at $197.15 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $160.38 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The stock has a market cap of $265.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.65.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

