Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Penumbra by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Penumbra by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.56.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $3,037,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 927,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,853,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $3,037,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,582 shares in the company, valued at $187,853,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,428,404. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $189.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.59 and a 1-year high of $310.51. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $278.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

