Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 54,174 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,174 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TME opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.29 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

