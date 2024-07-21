Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,695 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Aurora Innovation worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total transaction of $144,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

AUR stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $5.24.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

