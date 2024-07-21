Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,407 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,800,911 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $250,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,058,401 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $153,593,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $80,991,000 after purchasing an additional 129,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 109,477 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.59. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STM. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

