Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,248 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,228 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 62,163 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $75.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $191.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

