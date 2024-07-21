Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 3,177 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bruker Stock Performance

BRKR opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.81. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average is $76.29.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

