Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 52,654 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 694,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,654 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Nano Dimension worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NNDM. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nano Dimension by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNDM stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 203.87%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

