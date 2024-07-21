Monero Price Reaches $164.60 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.04 billion and approximately $74.72 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $164.60 or 0.00245777 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,971.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.80 or 0.00586514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00109505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00035334 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00051857 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00069952 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

