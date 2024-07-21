Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 73.3% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 53,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MRCC opened at $7.45 on Friday. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Monroe Capital ( NASDAQ:MRCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,010.01%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

