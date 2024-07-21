Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $59.48 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average is $54.63. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $61.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at $27,820,413.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,042 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,469,000 after purchasing an additional 440,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,478,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $517,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

