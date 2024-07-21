Moody’s (MCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Moody’s to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCO opened at $442.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.86. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $458.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.75.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

