Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.42 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $195.41 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,128,508,458 coins and its circulating supply is 887,218,444 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

