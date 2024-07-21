Morgan Stanley Boosts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $625.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.00.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $758.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $474.74 and a fifty-two week high of $773.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $700.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $657.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Shares of Cintas are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total value of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,463,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,237.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter worth $38,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

