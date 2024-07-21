MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of MSA Safety worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MSA Safety by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 50.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair raised MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

NYSE MSA opened at $190.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.35 and a 52 week high of $200.60.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

