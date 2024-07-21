M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $232,322,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,418,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,645,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,155.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 189,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 277,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,016,000 after purchasing an additional 155,487 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,915 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,759 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $165.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.48 and a 200-day moving average of $143.76. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.79.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

