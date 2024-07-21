M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $165.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.48 and a 200-day moving average of $143.76. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $175.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,362 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $495,121.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $495,121.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,915 shares of company stock worth $14,497,759. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.