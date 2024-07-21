Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.83.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTL shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.
TSE:MTL opened at C$13.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.47 and a one year high of C$16.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$462.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$501.00 million. Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 1.2780488 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
