National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $543,000. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 29.2% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 20.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 32,121 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $202,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Fuel Gas Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $57.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $58.60.
National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.
National Fuel Gas Company Profile
National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.
