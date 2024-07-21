Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $643.04, but opened at $660.64. Netflix shares last traded at $646.07, with a volume of 2,927,773 shares changing hands.

The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.22%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.76.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $655.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $603.37. The stock has a market cap of $272.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

