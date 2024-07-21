NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Price Performance
NetSol Technologies stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.10.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
