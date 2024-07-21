Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NBIX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $145.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $96.67 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,695,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,521.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $11,009,150. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

