Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.71.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Nevro from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
View Our Latest Analysis on NVRO
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro
Nevro Stock Performance
NYSE:NVRO opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.38. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Nevro Company Profile
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nevro
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
- About the Markup Calculator
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.