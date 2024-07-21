Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nevro from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Nevro from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nevro from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Nevro from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nevro by 1,788.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Nevro by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Nevro by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 7.38. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

