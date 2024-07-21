New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Trading Down 4.1%

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.90 and last traded at C$3.96. Approximately 28,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 175,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.13.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

New Found Gold Stock Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$738.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.44 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.60.

New Found Gold (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.02.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.