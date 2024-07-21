Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Receives C$8.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NXR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,586.80. In other news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$63,586.80. Insiders bought a total of 111,160 shares of company stock worth $758,691 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$7.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$533.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.49. Nexus Industrial REIT has a one year low of C$6.08 and a one year high of C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.77, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

