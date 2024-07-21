Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Northern Trust by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.32. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $92.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

