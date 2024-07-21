Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. On average, analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $13.13 on Friday. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.67%.

NWBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,656.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $42,580.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at $130,998.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,433 shares of company stock worth $59,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

