NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,923 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of NOV worth $8,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 1,306.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOV opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.65. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. NOV’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOV. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.07.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

