NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $24.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.07.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

NOV Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NOV opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. NOV has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NOV by 12.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 35,072,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $684,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,504 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NOV by 769.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,166,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456,581 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in NOV in the first quarter worth $119,686,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NOV by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,687,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,343,000 after purchasing an additional 231,464 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in NOV by 1.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,883,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.