Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Receives $30.17 Average PT from Analysts

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Get Oculis alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Oculis from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OCS

Oculis Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCS opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. Oculis has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.28.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). Oculis had a negative return on equity of 52.72% and a negative net margin of 6,712.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oculis will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Oculis during the fourth quarter worth about $15,980,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Oculis by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in Oculis during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oculis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.