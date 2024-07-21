OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Announces Earnings Results

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFG opened at $43.66 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.00.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on OFG Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $253,941.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,603.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

