OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE OFG opened at $43.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.18 and a 1-year high of $44.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.58%.
In other news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 20,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $762,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.
OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.
