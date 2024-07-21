Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $102.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 14,736 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total value of $1,279,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,184,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,537 shares of company stock worth $3,074,765 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $100.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $508.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

