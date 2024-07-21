Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 14,360 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,121 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.14% of AtriCure worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AtriCure alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in AtriCure by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 123,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 77,055 shares during the period. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AtriCure by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,329,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,197 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 63,079 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Oppenheimer raised AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

AtriCure Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.65. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AtriCure

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,202.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AtriCure

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.