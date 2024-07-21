Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 4,274 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,656,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,252 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 239.1% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.30.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.63.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

