Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMBS. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.58 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.